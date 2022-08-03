Return of Prince Albert Exhibition Parade exciting for participants

The Prince Albert Exhibition Parade returned for the first time in three years to kick of the 137th Prince Albert Exhibition on Tuesday evening.

Parade participants gathered at the staging area on 13th Street before heading down Central Avenue. Despite the rain, many participants said they were happy to be taking part.

“It’s great to be back,” Shriners president Glenn Sherwin said. “The community means a lot to us. We are relatively quiet, but you will see us at the parades. We are wearing our helmets simply for safety.”

The Prince Albert Shrine Club and their vehicles are one of the highlights of the PAEX Parade. This year, however, the club swapped out its traditional fezzes for helmets. Sherwin said they wanted to provide a good example for the youth.

“We are trying to reach some of the kids,” he explained. “The fezzes look great but they are not the safest thing if you fall, so we just demonstrate by what we do.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The Prince Albert Shrine Club was another part of the Prince Albert Exhibition Parade on Tuesday evening.

The Shrine Club is a part of the Prince Albert Masonic Lodge. Sherwin said they’re quiet about their activities, but always happy to be involved.

“We are the fun part of being a Mason,” he said. “The blue lodge here, the PA Masonic or Masons, we are part of it. You have to be a Mason to be a Shriner. We get to be out in public a lot more.”

Members of the Prince Albert Raiders exchanged their skates for running shoes so they could take part in Tuesday’s parade. Forward Dallyn Peekeekoot and goalie Max Hildebrand walked the route for the Raiders. Peekeekoot was happy to take part.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Giving back to the community is always something nice and I think the people like it when we give back sometimes too.”

He added that the people of Prince Albert love the Raiders, so they’re happy to return the favour.

“It’s so awesome,” he said. “I never got to experience anything like this and for the first time it’s awesome.”

Sherry McLennan Metis Nation Western Region 2 Regional Director was driving her vehicle while the organization had a float. She said having the parade back was great for the community.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The Prince Albert Northern Bears handed out treats on Central Avenue during the Prince Albert Exhibition Parade on Tuesday evening.

“It is exciting to have it back,” she said. “All of the kids and even the elders are excited and they want to ride on the float.

“Even though the weather is not the best, it’s just a chance to say hi to everybody. Our fair is on and we want everybody to have a good time, take part in the activities around Prince Albert, wave to everybody and smile and not have to wear a mask.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Prince Albert Minor Football was part of the Prince Albert Exhibition Parade on Tuesday evening.

The parade went up 13th street then north on Central Ave to River Street east, to 6th Ave and south to Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

The Prince Albert Exhibition continues until Saturday.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca