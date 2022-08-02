10 WHL players named to World Junior Championship roster

A total of 10 WHL players will represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, slated for August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alta.

The 25-player Canadian roster was announced Monday afternoon. It includes goalies Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings and Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers, defencemen Daemon Hunt of the Moose Jaw Warriors, Carson Lambos of the Winnipeg Ice and Ronan Seely and Olen Zellwegger of the Everett Silvertips.

Forwards include Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats, Ridley Greig of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Zack Ostapchuk of the Vancouver Giants and Logan Stankoven of the Kamloop Blazers. One Canadian player, Garand, was a member of the squad that captured a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, also held in Edmonton.

In all, eight WHL Clubs are represented on the Canadian roster, with the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers each providing two players. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, Vancouver Giants and Winnipeg ICE are all represented by one player on the Canadian roster.

The Canadian squad will meet in Calgary in advance of a six-day training camp at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation from August 2-7.

Canada’s tournament opener at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is slated for Wednesday, August 10 versus Latvia (4:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

sports@paherald.sk.ca