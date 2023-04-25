Red Wolf boxer Watier captures belt in Brandon

It was a successful weekend for Cruze Watier of the Red Wolf Boxing Club as he remained undefeated capturing his second victory in as many fights on April 15 in Brandon, Manitoba.

Watier says he was really challenged by his opponent, who had a longer reach than him.

“It was really fun. The guy was really challenging. He was super tall, had a long reach, and it was hard to get in close to him. I had a power advantage. I waited for the perfect time to set my shot up and hit him with it and put him into the corner. That’s where I won my fight with my power.”

Water won the bout by judges decision. The Prince Albert boxer was pleased with his performance.

“He outreached me. He had way more experience, so I gave up quite a bit in this fight,” Watier says. “But, I came up with the win.”

In other bouts, Red Wolf’s Devon Musaskapoe and Lukas Tamayo were defeated in close matches. Red Wolf Boxing Club head coach Bradock Koch said all three boxers learned some valuable lessons over the weekend.

“Devon learned a lesson about when to throw his punch and timing, the experience of timing and everything. Lukas has always had issues with distance. And it was again a problem. So, we go back to the drawing board and work it out, and it was good in that most everything I asked them to do, they did.”

The Red Wolf Boxing Club will return to action on May 28 in a to be determined event.