Catholic Division trustees begin planning to meet MLAs

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education has started planning meetings with local MLAs.

At their regular meeting on Monday, trustees were asked to suggest some potential meeting dates. Education director Lorel Trumier said they would be reaching out to local MLAs about the meeting dates, but they will likely take place in the fall.

She said the meetings are an important advocacy tool for the board.

“They always meet on a regular basis with some of the Members of the Legislative Assembly and try to inform them and discuss the matters that are concerned, and matters of opportunity as well, and (how) to do things better when it comes to educating students in our province and we look forward to those,” Trumier said.

The board also approved an out of province excursion for students from Ecole St. Mary to participate in the national Model UN in Winnipeg from May 4 to May 7 after the recent victory in the local Model UN.

“I’m excited for the students that are going to be participating in the out of province education with the Model UN,” Trumier said. “I think that’s important too because those students and those staff, they work diligently. We are so excited about that.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca