2023 Community Clean-Up and Pitch-In Week kicks off on May 8

The City of Prince Albert has announced that it’s getting to be that time of the year again, when all groups, organizations, businesses, friends, schools and neighbours get together to clean up Prince Albert during the annual litter pick-up Pitch-In Week.

This year’s Community Clean-Up and Pitch-In campaign is from Monday, May 8 to Saturday, May 13, 2023.

People are encouraged to join a group and register with Pitch-In Canada by visiting http://pitch-in.ca/. By registering, you can have free Pitch-In bags shipped to you directly.

More details can be found at http://citypa.ca/pitch-in, including information regarding safe needle pick-up.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is responsible for the regional needle exchange program, “Straight to the Point Harm Reduction”. The program provides education, awareness, guidance and supplies for safe needle clean-up. If you find a needle, contact Access Place at (306) 765-6533 to pick it up.

“We just want our citizens to be encouraged to clean up and have that spring clean,” said Councillor Terra Lennox-Zepp during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Lennox-Zepp thanked fellow City Councillor Charlene Miller for her efforts in leading the Community Clean-Up for more than a decade.

“Councillor Miller has put on and organized this event for ten plus years,” said Lennox-Zepp. “It benefits the citizens in all Wards, and I wanted to just express my thanks for that leadership.”

Community Clean-Up events are planned at three locations throughout the City this year. The south location will be at the Kinsmen Arena Parking Lot at First Ave West and 28th Street, the east location will be at the Crescent Heights Rink at 998 Branion Drive, and the west location will be at Parkland Hall at Ninth Ave and 15th Street West.

Items such as household garbage, electronics, metal, appliances, grass and leaves, and recyclables will be accepted at these three locations.

The City has also arranged two sites where up to 10 rimless tires per resident can be dropped off for free during business hours.

The locations tires can be dropped off are:

• Kal Tire – 300 38th Street East (306-763-8426)

• OK Tire – 1610 First Ave West (306-763-4999)

For more information on tire recycling, visit the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan website at https://www.tssk.ca/.

Tires can also be brought to the City landfill for a fee.

According to the City, hazardous waste will not be accepted at the community clean-up locations and should be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, Sept. 16. Hazardous waste includes items like paint, adhesives, aerosols, corrosives, and fuels, which are not accepted at the landfill

To make this year’s community clean-up week a success, Lennox-Zepp said the City is looking for volunteers that are interested in picking up litter around their neighborhood and encourage others to do the same.

Volunteer forms can be found on the City’s website at www.citypa.ca/Community-Clean-up-week-volunteer/.