RCMP searching for 34-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP officers have asked residents to report sightings of a 34-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants who may be in the Prince Albert area.

Kelly Daniels is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release conditions and being unlawfully at large. Daniels sometimes goes by the name Kelly Brittain.

According to the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression (WEST) team, Daniels was last seen in the James Smith Cree Nation area, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Daniels is described as roughly 6’ tall and 230 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and multiple neck tattoos, including the letters “INGAF” tattooed above his eye, and “KB” on his left hand, and the name “Brittain” in flames on his right forearm.

RCMP have asked residents to avoid approaching Daniels and instead report sightings and information to local police.