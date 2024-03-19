Prince Albert RCMP lay charges against 26-year-old man accused of ramming police vehicle

A 26-year-old Sandy Bay man faces multiple charges including two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon for allegedly ramming a police vehicle multiple times Sunday night.

Mario Caribou, 26, is also charged with two counts of resisting a peace officer, one count of flight from a peace officer, and one count of possessing property obtained by crime worth over $5,000. Caribou made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a call that began at around 10:20 p.m. on March 17 when Prince Albert RCMP officers began investigating an attempted break and enter on Cote Drive in the RM of Buckland.

At around 11:40 p.m., officers found a vehicle near the intersection of Sixth Avenue East and 28th Street East in Prince Albert that matched a description given to police. The officers turned on their police siren and approached the vehicle. Police say the driver rammed the police vehicle several times. The vehicle was damaged, but police did not report any injuries.

RCMP officers arrested one female passenger on a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) warrant. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, but was found and arrested in the 26th Street East area in the early morning hours of March 18. PAPS patrol officers and Police Dog Services assisted with the arrest.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen.