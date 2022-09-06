RCMP receive report of possible sighting of Myles Sanderson — UPDATED

UPDATE — RCMP investigators say Myles Sanderson is not in James Smith Cree Nation. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Investigators say Myles Sanderson, the man facing first degree murder charges after 10 people were stabbed to death on Sunday, may be in James Smith Cree Nation.

RCMP issued a statement at 11:30 a.m. saying they were responding to reports Sanderson was seen in the community. Residents are asked to immediately seek shelter, or shelter in place.

Officers ask that residents avoid disclosing police locations, picking up hitchhikers, or approaching suspicious people. Anyone with emergency info is asked to call 9-1-1.