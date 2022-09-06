Dangerous persons alert issued after shots fired in RM of Britannia — UPDATED

UPDATED: RCMP have cancelled the dangerous persons alert for the RM of Britannia and City of Lloydminster. Officers found the black Mustang in Onion Lake Cree Nation, and two people are in custody. Residents no longer need to shelter in place.

Maidstone RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Britannia.

Police say the shots came from a black newer model Ford Mustang. Officers believe the vehicle was also at the scene when shots were fired at a residence in Lloydminster, and during an attempted fuel theft in the RM of Britannia.

Police do not believe the incident is connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation, however they have asked residents in the area to avoid approaching suspicious people or picking up hitchhikers.