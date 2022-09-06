Local school divisions take precautions during Sanderson manhunt

Five schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division were locked down as a precaution on Tuesday while RCMP continue the search for Myles Sanderson.

Sask. Rivers education director Robert Bratvold confirmed that all five schools were located on the division’s eastern perimeter.

“The RCMP have indicated that the risk to schools is minimal and are not recommending changes to school routines, but are supportive if schools choose to do so,” Bratvold said.

The North East School Division which serves the communities adjacent to the scene at James Smith, put out a statement from director of education Stacey Lair on Tuesday.

“With one suspect still at large, we will be hyper vigilant in maintaining the safety of students, teachers, and school staff,” the statement reads. “We will continue to be in close contact with the Ministry of Education and local authorities about the situation, and we will inform you if the situation changes within our schools.”

She added that the decision was made with a heavy heart as schools prepare to welcome students back to class following the Labour Day long weekend.

“All of Saskatchewan is mourning the loss of the lives that were taken this past weekend during unthinkable attacks. Our thoughts and prayers go to our neighbors from James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon communities to those families who are suffering the loss of a loved one and to those who were injured,” Lair stated.

“We know you may be talking to your children about the events of the past weekend, and we will have staff available to speak to any students who need support in processing the news of these events.”

She then thanked NESD families for their continued partnership as they work to keep their school community safe and aware of this evolving situation.

Lair concluded that if people have any questions, please contact the North East School Division office by phone at 306-752-5741 or by email divisionoffice@nesd.ca.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division did not respond to a request for comment in time for deadline.