RCMP officers make 8 arrests during 5-day enforcement blitz in Pelican Narrows

RCMP officers made eight arrests and seized drugs and multiple firearms during a community safety enforcement initiative in Pelican Narrows from Dec. 15-19.

Members of the La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment focused on searching for wanted individuals, and executing search warrants in relation to ongoing weapons and drug trafficking investigations.

“Dangerous drugs and weapons have no place in Pelican Narrows—or any community,” Sgt. Ryan Davies of the CRT said in a press release. “Frontline Saskatchewan RCMP detachment officers and specialized unit like CRT will continue to work together to arrest those who choose to bring these safety risks into our communities.”

On Dec. 16, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Linklater Street in Pelican Narrows. They seized several knives, bear mace, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a small amount of methamphetamine during the search.

They also arrested 20-year-old Braden Michel of Pelican Narrows on outstanding warrants for failing to attend court. Michel was also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Two other men and one female youth were also arrested at the residence on outstanding warrants.

On Dec. 17, officers searched a residence on McKay Rd. They found and seized roughly 53 small bags of methamphetamine, trafficking paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun, an airsoft gun, and ammunition.

Officers also arrested Solomon Thomas, 35, April Custer, 31, Newton Ballantyne, 25, and a female youth, all from Pelican Narrows. All the accused were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, plus firearms related charges. The female youth was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking condition.

On Dec. 18, officers search a residence on Pine Drive where they located multiple firearms hidden in a wall or buried outside in snow. Police seized a rifle, three shotguns—two of which were sawed-off—and an air rifle. They also seized ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, roughly 2.5 grams of cocaine, and a gram of methamphetamine, both divided into small packages.

Officers also arrested three men at the residence: 27-year-old Colton Bighetty, 27-year-old Brett Michel, and 25-year-old Ovide Michel. All three face multiple charges. Their first court appearance was on Tuesday.