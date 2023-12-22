RCMP seize drugs, make 2 arrests, following traffic stop in Town of Big River

RCMP officers seized roughly 495 grams of cocaine, 306 grams of methamphetamine, 111 LSD blotters, and roughly 63 grams of an unknown substance suspected of containing fentanyl during a vehicle stop in the Town of Big River on Wednesday.

Officers also arrested a 40-year-old man and 37-year-old woman in connection with the case. Wilson Coutts, 40, faces six charges, including one count of identity fraud. He also received several traffic tickets. Marcia McMahon, 37, faces four charges, and was also the subject of an outstanding warrant after failing to attend court.

Police say both Coutts and McMahon are from Big River. They made their first court appearances on Friday.

According to an RCMP press release, officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in the Town of Big River at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Police say the vehicle did not stop, and instead parked at a residence.

Officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and no vehicle registration, while also providing officers with a false name.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD blotters, an unknown substance suspected of containing fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia. The driver and passenger were arrested at the scene.