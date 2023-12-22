Prince Albert man wins $500,000 on scratch ticket

Prince Albert’s Emile Tessier left town hoping to purchase a truck, but arrived back with an extra $500,000 thanks to a Countdown to Christmas scratch ticket.

Tessier said he typically only purchases Lotto 6/49 and Lotto MAX tickets, but had just won $200 on a Countdown to Christmas ticket. That win convinced him to try his luck again.

“I went for coffee with my aunt and started scratching the ticket,” he explained. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“I just melted,” he added. “I didn’t expect this to happen today. I just thought I’d be pricing out trucks.”

Tessier bought the winning ticket at the Hague Shell, located on Louis Riel Trail and Hwy 11 in Hague.

Aside from a new truck, Tessier said he plans on purchasing land outside of Prince Albert with his winnings.

“I’m just very overwhelmed,” he said. “I’m still shaking.”