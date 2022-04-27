RCMP issue arrest warrant for 31-year-old Manitoba man accused of fleeing police traffic stop

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old Manitoba man accused of fleeing officers who attempted to pull him over in Aylsham, Sask. on Monday.

Matthew Barker of Swan River, Man. is wanted on seven charges, including failure to stop while being pursued by a police officer and being in possession of stolen property over $5,000. Nipawin and Tisdale RCMP have issued a warrant for his arrest and are trying to locate him. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police say Barker may be armed, and is considered dangerous. Members of the public should not approach him, and instead contact the nearest RCMP detachment or police service if they spot him.

Barker is 5’11 and roughly 250 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and numerous tattoos on his forearms, with a large tattoo on his neck.

The original incident occurred Monday night when officers from the Nipawin RCMP detachment attempted to stop the driver a truck. The driver did not stop, and instead fled southbound out of the community of Aylsham. He was last seen at around 10 p.m.

Police later determined the vehicle was stolen, and found it abandoned at a rural location in the RM of Bjorkdale. They issued a warrant for Barker’s arrest after further investigation.

Anyone with information about Barker’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. In an emergency, residents should call 911.