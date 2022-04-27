Council appoints Person as new city manager following vote at Monday meeting

Prince Albert City Council has appointed Sherry Person as the City Manager for an 18 month term.

Person replaces Jim Toye, who retired on March 31 after eight years in the position.

Sherry has been employed with the City of Prince Albert in several positions since 1994 and has served as the City Clerk for the past eight years. She oversaw the legislative, privacy, governance, and election responsibilities for Prince Albert’s municipal government and will now be passing her previous role as City Clerk to Terri Mercier on May 1.

“City Council has a tremendous amount of trust in Sherry’s leadership,” Mayor Greg Dionne said. “I want to wish her all the luck and I want to thank her for her consideration.”

According to the City, Person has demonstrated a vast knowledge of governance over the past 28 years. The degree of ambition, focus, thoroughness, and accountability shown in her work will guide the City to achieve high levels of teamwork, trust, and communication.

“The City has incredibly dedicated employees who have achieved so much over the last several years and we need to build on those successes,” said Person in a media release. “As I look ahead, I want to work with Council to establish a focused vision of what we want to achieve for this community and set in motion what we need to achieve it.”