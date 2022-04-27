Three people arrested after police chase in Emma Lake

Prince Albert RCMP made three arrests after pursuing a vehicle that was previously reported stolen in Stanley Mission.

Officers received the report at around 9:20 p.m. on April 21 and located the stolen truck in Emma Lake. Police used a spike belt when the driver refused to pull over. The three occupants then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Officers from the Prince Albert RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Combined Traffic Services, North Battleford Crime Reduction Team, and Police Dog Services tracked the individuals through deep snow and located and arrested two of the suspects. The third person was located and arrested early the following morning in Christopher Lake.

Johnathon Natomagan, 27, of Stanley Mission is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Natomagan will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on May 2nd at 10 a.m.

Emile Misponas, 33, of Sucker River and Kandi Ratt, 29, of Prince Albert have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Kandi Ratt was also arrested for breaching a previously-issued conditional sentence order. She will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on May 2nd at 9:30 a.m.

Emile Misponas will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on May 9th at 1:30 p.m.