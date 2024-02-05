RCMP investigating homicide on Makwa Sahgeiahcan First Nation

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation as a possible homicide.

Officers responded to a call of an injured individual at a residence on Thursday afternoon.

The individual, 32-year-old Dedrick Stick from Island Lake First Nation (Ministikwan), was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.

Early investigation has determined an altercation between a group of individuals occurred at a separate residence. Stick was injured as a result of the altercation and was able to flee to an adjacent residence, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators ask all suspicious activity and video surveillance captured on Mawka Sahgaiehcan First Nation around the noon hour on Feb. 1 be reported to law enforcement.

Information can be submitted by dialing 310-RCMP. Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca