Increased police presence in Deschambault Lake after suspect taken into custody

Deschambault Lake RCMP says residents should expect an increased police presence in the community, but there is no imminent public safety risk.

Officers took one suspect into custody, according to an RCMP press release from Friday afternoon, but are still investigating an incident. Residents are asked to stay away from areas where police are present, and follow any directions given by police.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity to Deschambault Lake RCMP.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca