RCMP ask for surveillance footage after shooting in Nipawin

The RCMP is asking the public to check their home surveillance as it investigates a shooting that occurred on Wednesday.

At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Eighth Avenue for a man who was shot inside of a home.

The 44-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation has determined that someone, or multiple people, ran away after entering the home and firing a gun. It’s unknown which direction they went or if they had access to a vehicle.

RCMP say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest city police or RCMP detachment or anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Specifically, a news release asked homeowners in the area to check their surveillance for suspicious activity between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.