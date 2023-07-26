RCMP searching for man charged in Witchekan Lake First Nation homicide

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man charged in connection to a homicide at Witchekan Lake First Nation.

On Jul. 15, police and EMS responded to an assault in the community.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Teddy Whitehead, was pronounced dead on scene.

They issued arrest warrants for Nathaniel Sakebow and Chase Cardinal in relation to the incident. Cardinal, who’s from Vilna, Alta., was arrested on Wednesday morning in Spiritwood without incident.

Both men have been charged with manslaughter.

Sakebow is described as about 5’8” tall, weighing 235 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police service or RCMP detachment or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.