Trudeau announces cabinet shuffle aimed at economic growth and affordability

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday.

The changes saw seven new ministers and switch-ups between about two-thirds of the total cabinet.

A news release said the shuffle is prioritizing a “strong economic team” and “making life more affordable for the middle class, growing the economy, and building a strong future for people from coast to coast to coast.”

“We have seen inflation come down in Canada faster than many, many of our peer countries. We have seen Canadians supported by targeted investments that have put money in their pockets while inflation has gone down,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

He referenced the grocery rebate that was distributed to 11 million people at the beginning of July, as well as an increase to the Child Tax Benefit last week.

But Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, says otherwise.

“Justin Trudeau still has no plan to axe his tax on gas and groceries that makes everything more expensive. He has no plan to end his inflationary spending that has driven interest rates up and sent the costs of mortgages skyrocketing,” he said in a statement.

“Canadians can’t afford Justin Trudeau anymore. Only Conservatives will axe Trudeau’s carbon tax and end inflationary deficits to bring home lower prices and lower interest rates.”

Despite the shuffle being geared towards a strong economy, Chrystia Freeland remains the minister of finance and deputy prime minister. François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, has also stayed in his role.

Anita Anand becomes president of the treasury board, while Bill Blair takes her former position as the minister of national defence.

Other changes include Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau, who was previously the minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Lawrence MacAulay has stepped into that portfolio.

Former Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is now the minister of public services and procurement, while Mark Holland steps into the health position. Marc Miller was switched from crown—Indigenous relations to immigration, refugees and citizenship. Jonathan Wilkinson has become minister of energy and natural resources.

Gary Anandasangaree, a new member, is the minister of crown—Indigenous relations. Other new members include Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds, Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani.

In a news release, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) thanked the outgoing Justice Minister David Lametti and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennet.

“We strongly encourage the new portfolio holders to carry on and complete the work that many First Nations have been advocating for under our inherent and Treaty rights, including health, Treaty land claims, housing education, and participation in the Canadian economy,” said Chief Bobby Cameron.

The ministry remains 38 members, in addition to Trudeau. Half of them are women.

The next federal election must take place on or before Oct. 25, 2025. However, it could be called long before.