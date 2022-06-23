RCMP and FSIN issue joint statement calling on shooting suspects to surrender peacefully

RCMP issued an arrest warrant for the third suspect wanted in connection with firearm incident that led to the emergency alert in La Ronge and Air Ronge on Sunday.

Celine Charles, 22, of La Ronge has been charged with one count of obstruction. She is described as 5’4” and 112 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Charles has a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm, and “Charles” tattooed on her chest.

Celine Charles, 22, of La Ronge. — Photo submitted by RCMP.

RCMP are still searching for 29-year-old Terrance Daigneault (also known as Terrance Kenny) and 36-year-old Allan Sanderson, both of La Ronge. Anyone with information about the location of the three suspects is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If spotted, residents should avoid approaching them and call police.

The FSIN and RCMP released a joint statement on Wednesday calling for a peaceful end to the incident.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP is working tirelessly to locate and arrest those responsible,” said Supt. Ted Munro, the North District Commander for the Saskatchewan RCMP. “The community and leadership must work in partnership with us to discourage and prevent criminal activity on all levels – this includes providing tips and information on the whereabouts of these wanted individuals. We urge you – Celine, Terrance and Allan – please safely turn yourselves in. If the public has information, report it to police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.”

FSIN Vice-Chief Dutch Lerat issued a statement on behalf of the FSIN. Lerat oversees the organization’s justice portfolio, and said they are deeply concerned for the well-being of the community, the RCMP officers, and the suspects.

“We do not want to see continued violence and we do not want anyone hurt, or worse,” Lerat said. “We urge these young men to turn themselves in peacefully and seek our spirituality for traditional healing; your Family loves you and your Federation will be there for you.”

Munro said there is evidence multiple bullets struck a responding RCMP vehicle prior to the alert. He said the incident has been difficult for the entire community.

““Our community members shouldn’t have to be fearful of the thoughtless actions of those who choose to participate in criminal activity,” he said. “This past weekend, people’s lives were put on hold by an emergency alert, which is reserved for the most serious of incidents. Community events were cancelled, businesses closed and residents sheltered in the safety of their homes. The threat was real.”

RCMP originally arrested 17 people following their investigation, but released 15 of them the same day after determining they were not involved.

La Ronge RCMP issued the emergency alert Sunday morning when two officers were shot at after attempting to pull over a vehicle for speeding. Instead, the driver turned into a driveway at a residence on the 100 Block of Far Reserve Road.

The driver fled the scene on foot, while a second individual excited the vehicle and fired two shots at police, hitting the windshield and radiator of a police vehicle. An RCMP officer on scene returned fire.

Two people who were inside the car went inside the house after the second suspect fired on police. They were later arrested, along with multiple people who were inside the house when the incident started.

A fifth person also exited the car, but is still unaccounted for.