Raiders trade Wiesblatt’s rights to Portland in deadline deal

The Prince Albert Raiders and Portland Winterhawks agreed to a major trade just before the WHL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

Prince Albert traded the rights of 20-year-old forward and San Jose Sharks prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a trio of conditional WHL Prospects draft selections.

The Raiders will receive a 2026 first and two 2026 second round selections if Wiesblatt is reassigned to the Winterhawks by the San Jose Sharks.

Wiesblatt has not appeared for the Raiders this season, spending the 2022-2023 with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Wiesblatt was drafted by the San Jose Sharks with the 31st overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

In 195 career games as a Prince Albert Raider, Wiesblatt registered 179 points including 58 goals. Wiesblatt was selected the by the Raiders in the second round of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft.