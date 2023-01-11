Paper Excellence makes sizable donation to Canadian Red Cross

Paper Excellence Canada announced on Monday that it has donated $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross.

A majority of the donation will support ongoing emergency management operations in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, while a donation of $20,000 was made earlier this fall to Nova Scotia Red Cross in response to Hurricane Fiona. Paper Excellence Canada currently has operations in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia.

“The Red Cross is a constant, comforting presence across the world, but that is especially true here at home in Canada, so we are very pleased to be supporting the Red Cross in the provinces where Paper Excellence Canada operates,” Graham Kissack, Vice President EH&S and Corporate Communications for Paper Excellence Canada said in a release.

“The Canadian Red Cross is extremely grateful for the generous donation from Paper Excellence,” Luc Mullinder, Vice President, CRC, Saskatchewan said.

“Your gift ensures that no one is alone when facing an emergency or disaster. It also supports initiatives that help those most vulnerable in our communities. Families and individuals who experience natural disasters and evacuations from their homes in the face of uncertainty at a time of crisis. These individuals are given essentials such as food, shelter, and clothing. Your generosity ensures we can be there for communities when called upon and support those who need it the most.”

Since 2021, Paper Excellence Canada has supported communities across Canada with over $1.7 million in community donations and community investment initiatives, including large donations to Pacific Salmon Foundation, Take A Hike Foundation, INDSPIRE, Vancouver Island University, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and more.