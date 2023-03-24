Raiders to donate portion of Friday 50/50 proceeds to the Adam Herold Legacy Foundation

The winner of the 50/50 draw at Friday’s Prince Albert Raiders game won’t just go home a few thousand dollars richer. They’ll also have helped contribute to the legacy of former Raider prospect Adam Herold, who was among those killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.

A portion of the proceeds from Friday’s will go towards the Adam Herold Legacy Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping Saskatchewan youth improve their hockey skills while also developing their leadership potential.

Raiders business manager Michael Scissons said the foundation does amazing work, and the Raiders are happy to support it.

“We’ve had the benefit of working with the Adam Herold camps that they do around the province. (They are) just tremendous, tremendous events that grow not only better hockey players, but better leaders, (and) better community members,” Scissons said. “It such an important thing that we want to get behind and continue to support.”

The pot started at $5,000 thanks to generous donations from several local businesses. Scissons said they’ve always received strong support from Prince Albert’s corporate community.

“We asked and there was no hesitation,” he said. “I think everyone understood what this program that they run means—the legacy fund, the scholarships they give away, and the camps that they run. Everyone understood the importance of it.

“Everyone understood what an outstanding young man Adam was. As always, the support the Prince Albert Raiders receive from the corporate community and from the fans is outstanding and this was another demonstration of that.”

This isn’t the first time the Raiders have donated a portion of their 50/50 proceeds. One of the biggest came following the death of former Prince Albert Minto Matt Swaby, who was killed in a farming accident east of Prince Albert on Nov. 26, 2021. A month later, the Raiders donated 50/50 proceeds to a fund for Swaby’s family.

Scissons said the Raiders are always eager to help the community off the ice.

“These are the types of things that the Raiders want to be involved with,” he explained. “We want to be able to help. The community supports us and we want to support the community.”

The Adam Herold Legacy Foundation opened applications for their hockey and leadership development camps on March 15. Three communities will be chosen to host camps in 2023-24. The deadline to apply is April 7.

The foundation ran camps in Indian Head, Biggar, and St. Walburg last season. The Raiders partnered with the foundation to help host the camp in St. Walburg.

For more information on the foundation, or to apply to host a camp, visit www.adamheroldlegacyfoundation.ca.