Marauders falter, fall to Hoopla consolation bracket

It wasn’t an ideal start to Hoopla for the St. Mary Marauders basketball program, as both the girls and boys teams would fall in their opening game sending them to the consolation bracket.

GIRLS

The Marauder girls would get off to a hot start, getting an early five point advantage in the first quarter against Swift Current but couldn’t hold onto the momentum in a 64-38 defeat.

Head coach Dwayne Gareau says the Marauders implemented their strategy for Swift Current well, but couldn’t keep up offensively as the first half moved on.

“First quarter was great. We executed the game plan extremely well. We made them do some things on offense that they weren’t expecting. Second quarter, our offense let us down. Just a couple adjustments we needed to make. We turned the ball over and really couldn’t get anything going, especially in the second.”

It was the second consecutive matchup between the Marauders and Swift Current as the two teams matched up in the regional championship game last weekend.

Swift Current defeated St. Mary by a score of 76-44 in that game.

Gareau says he felt St. Mary did everything they could against a talented opponent.

“I think that when we matched up in regionals, we were a bit tired. We didn’t have a gameplan in place for a team like that. This time around, we executed very well. Our girls fought hard. That’s a very good basketball team. It wouldn’t surprise me if they go out there tomorrow and have a very good semi final and win that game. It’s a very balanced and well coached team. It’s hard to play a team that can beat you in so many different ways.”

Esther Akinjobi posted 9 points to lead the Marauders in scoring, Dani Meyer posted 16 points to lead Swift Current in scoring.

The Marauder girls return to action on Friday afternoon when they take on their crosstown rival Carlton Crusaders at 12:45 p.m. at Sask Polytech.

BOYS

The St. Mary boys couldn’t dig themselves out of an early deficit in their opening game of Hoopla, falling 76-51 to Walter Murray.

Marauder boys head coach David Seto says St. Mary couldn’t settle into a groove in the early portion of the game.

“We knew they were a good team. There was no denying that. We were a little nervous at the beginning with a big crowd in our home gym. Early on, we didn’t finish as well as we liked to. They deserve a lot of credit for speeding us up, their halfcourt traps got us out of rhythm.”

Walter Murray would lead 51-21 at the half, but Seto says the positive was to be taken from the support the team had playing on home court in the opening game of Hoopla.

“It was great. First time ever playing in Hoopla in our home gym. It was really special. It was nice to have a big crowd. I hope the crowds continue this weekend.”

Peter Kiunga led St. Mary with 19 points. Grade 9 guard Zach Hawley posted 19 points to lead Walter Murray in scoring.

The St. Mary Boys return to action on Friday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. against St. Joseph.

