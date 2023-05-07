Prince Albert resident celebrates 100 years and bestows medals to Museum

Prince Albert resident Ed Laird was born on May 5, 1923 but celebrated his 100th Birthday at the Prince Albert Historical Museum on Saturday with friends, family and acquaintances.

Laird was recognized throughout the afternoon with items to signify his 100 years.

As a final act for his birthday Laird presented his coat and medals to the Prince Albert Historical Society to display.

The whole day was overwhelming for Laird.

“Wonderful, it’s been exciting, all of it, I never expected something like this,” Laird said.

Laird said everybody that could do something did do something to recognize his milestone.

Prince Albert Historical Society President Fred Payton also presented Laird with an honorary life membership in the Society.

Laird decided to give his medals to the Museum because it was time.

“They are much better there than hanging on the dresser at home. I’m proud of them I have got a lot,” Laird said.

Laird took off his coat and medals and presented them to Payton. The medals and jacket were then placed on a mannequin after which Laird posed with family by the mannequin.

“Thank you very much, what a generous offer and greatly appreciated and we hope you will come back many times to have a look at the mannequin,” Payton said.

Laird’s daughter Gerri-Lynn Sauer acted as emcee for the afternoon and explained why the medal donation was done.

“As a family, and of course with dad’s permission we thought long and hard about his medals and what they mean to us and the Legion and to this community and today on behalf of Dad and the Laird family, Dad’s jacket and his medals are going to be left here at the Museum for many people to enjoy for many years,” Sauer said.

“So, thank you Dad for that generous offer and we hope that you can be back to the Museum over the years and bring your grandchildren and see this wonderful place,” she added.

The birthday party was organized by Laird’s son Grant Laird and other family members.

Laird said that some of his best memories were from childhood.

“When I was young, when I was still on the farm living in the bush, I was so happy there,” Laird said.

He grew up on a farm in Mayview just west of Christopher Lake.

“I loved the animals, and it was beautiful,”

“You never had any money worries; you didn’t need money to be happy. You just had friends,” he said.

Laird acknowledged his many friends in attendance.

“Still do, I love it, look at this. It’s perfect. I have led a pretty good life,” Laird said,

“I have led a good life, lots of help along the way,”

Brenda Cripps of the Prince Albert Legion bestowed Laird with Veteran’s Honours, which are usually reserved for a veteran who has passed away. Cripps received permission from Legion head office in Regina to recognize Laird.

“Veteran’s Honours, giving me thanks for something I did 70 years ago,” Laird said.

The celebration coincided with the day that he was released from service.

There were 100 poppies to pin on a sash as Laird sat and the pinning began with his great-grandchildren and grandchildren.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Ed Laird received Veteran’s Honours in which he had 100 Poppies pinned on a sash during his 100th birthday celebration at the Prince Albert Historical Museum on Saturday.

Throughout the day music from Laird’s youth played in the Museum.

Laird has been a member of the Prince Albert Legion for 77 years. Cripps pinned the first Poppy on Laird before the procession of people.

In front of the Museum was the sign that will be on Edwin Laird Park on Muzzy Drive.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Ed Laird talks with one of his great granddaughters before his 100th birthday celebration at the Prince Albert Historical Museum on Saturday.

Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave presented Laird with a Certificate of Recognition from the Province and Premier Scott Moe on his 100th birthday. Councillor Orest Romanchuk from the RM of Buckland presented Laird with a commemorative pin and a Certificate of Recognition on behalf of the RM. Laird is the last surviving veteran from World War II in Northern Saskatchewan.

He was also presented with a Certificate of Recognition by the Anglican Diocese of Saskatchewan.

Laird was thankful for the day overall.

“I just want to thank everybody for everything you have done to make for a happy 100 years, that’s big,” he said.