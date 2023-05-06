Prince Albert Police investigating homicide

Prince Albert Police are investigating an early morning homicide in the city.

On May 6 just before 3:30 a.m., members with the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a residence in the 1100 Block of 2nd Street East for a report involving an unknown 911. On arrival, a 35-year-old woman was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Parkland Ambulance attended and transported a second victim, a female youth, to the Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man inside the residence. The accused has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Murder and will make his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday, May 8.

The accused and victims in this investigation are known to each other.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service continue to investigate.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area around the 1100 Block of 2nd Street East for most of the day Saturday and possibly into Sunday.