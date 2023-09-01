Prince Albert police warn of illicit drug use after major fentanyl bust

The Prince Albert Police Service is warning the public of the dangers of illicit drug use following the arrest of a man for trafficking fentanyl.

On Thursday, police located and arrested a 49-year-old suspect riding a bike in the 2800 block of Sixth Avenue East.

They seized 112.4 grams of fentanyl, 14.9 grams of methamphetamine, 10.1 grams of cocaine, a loaded .38 calibre handgun, $6,275 and trafficking paraphernalia.

Darryl Edward Mans Lakner has been charged with possession of the listed drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of a crime and several firearms-related offences.

“The Prince Albert Police Service wish to remind the public that any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or death,” reads a news release.

Police said it’s important to know the signs of an opioid overdose, including slow or no breathing, cool or clammy skin and blue lips and nails.

Naloxone kits are available for free, which reverse the effects of opioids.