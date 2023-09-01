RCMP searching for missing 90-year-old

The Wakaw RCMP have asked residents to be on the lookout for a 90-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday.

Albert Lavallee was last seen in Cudworth at around 1 p.m. At the time he planned to drive to a location north of the community, but RCMP investigators say he never made it to his destination.

Lavallee was driving a blue 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, license plate 674 GGY. He is 5’8 and around 170 pounds with grey hair, brown eyes.

Lavallee was reported missing at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, roughly three hours after he was last seen. The Wakaw RCMP have been checking locations his is known to visit and following up on any tips they received.

Anyone who sees Lavallee or his vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP at 306-233-5810.