Prince Albert police sound alarm about counterfeit currency

Prince Albert residents still doing their Christmas shopping should be on the lookout for counterfeit currency, the Prince Albert Police Service said on Thursday.

The PAPS issued a public warning following multiple reports of fake $20, $50, and $100 bills, which were first discovered circulating on Nov. 7

Police have identified two common serial numbers: DB66688803 and LGQ03229158. The counterfeit bills share identical serial numbers, which police say is a clear indication of a forgery.

Businesses and individuals are advised to be vigilant when accepting cash in the previously mentioned denominations.

The fake bills were found at various businesses, with the most common being fast food outlets and shopping centres.

Prince Albert police are actively investigating the counterfeits. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 306-953-4222.

Residents can spot counterfeit bills by checking for the feel of the paper and the raised ink, looking for the metallic portrait in the large window, and titling the bill to see the colour-shifting numbers.

If you discover counterfeit currency, police say you should not attempt to return the bill to the passer. Instead, observe the passer’s description and any companions, store the bill in a safe place, and contact the Prince Albert Police Service immediately.