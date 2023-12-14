PA’s Zablocki named to U18 Women’s National Team

Stryker Zablocki is headed to Switzerland in the New Year.

The 16-year-old Prince Albert product was named to the Women’s U18 National Team that will compete in the 2024 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Zug, Switzerland from Jan. 6-14.

Zablocki says she was ecstatic when she heard the news that she had made the team.

“I was super excited. It’s a once in a lifetime experience. I made a lot of good buddies on the team in the summertime, so getting to spend lots of time with them in Switzerland is going to be super fun as well.”

Zablocki was the only player from Saskatchewan to make the roster and was one of only five 2007-born players to make the team alongside Chloe Primerano, Sara Manness, Maxine Cimoroni and Marilou Grenier.

Zablocki says making the U18 Women’s National Team has made her thankful for all her previous teammates and coaches.

“I’m super honored and I feel like it just helps with a lot of people supporting me and I’ve had a lot of good support throughout the whole process and that’s helped me kind of get there.

“I’ve never been to Europe and I’m looking forward to mostly just playing hockey and playing against a bunch of different counties. That’ll be awesome and it’ll be good competition.”

Zablocki had played a couple of exhibition games for Canada at the U18 Summer Selection camp in St. Catherine’s, Ontario earlier this year.

Zablocki says she will just look to play her game and not let the bright lights of the playing on the international stage overwhelm her.

“I think just the biggest thing is remembering my habits and being comfortable with who I am and remembering why I got there and staying and playing the same way because obviously the stage can be super nerve-wracking, and I don’t want that to overwhelm me.”

Team Canada opens the tournament on Saturday, Jan. 6 against Germany.