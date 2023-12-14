Police lay additional charges following further investigation into fatal Central Avenue collision

Prince Albert police have laid additional charges following their investigation into a fatal motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Central Avenue and 28th Street on Dec. 2.

Initially, investigators believed only two vehicles were involved in the crash. On Thursday, police said a third vehicle allegedly operated by 29-year-old Christina Vlahos was a factor in the lead-up to the collision.

Vlahos was charged with criminal negligence causing the death of 30-year-old Daniellea Clarke, and criminal negligence causing bodily hard on the 53-year-old driver of the vehicle.

Vlahos is also charged with assaulting 22-year-old Kayla Walker just prior to the collision. Police say Walker was driving the vehicle that struck Clarke. Walker previously arrested and charged on Dec. 2

Investigators have also charged a 38-year-old man with assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking in connection with this investigation. He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 9.

Prince Albert police officers were called to crash scene just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 following reports of a two vehicle collision. Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department also attended the scene.