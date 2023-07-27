Prince Albert police seeking info in 36-year missing person case

The Prince Albert Police Service is renewing its calls for public assistance 36 years after the disappearance of Samuel LaChance.

According to a news release, LaChance was last seen leaving a home in the city’s west hill area on Jul. 29, 1987. He was 51 years old.

Police thanked those who have come forward with tips so far, but they’re still investigating.

“I know somebody knows something and I wish they would tell us, they do not have to give their name,” said LaChance’s daughter in the release.

“We want peace of mind and give our father a proper burial. We think of him often.”

Anyone with information on LaChance’s disappearance or his activities around the time he went missing is asked to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.