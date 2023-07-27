Former Raider Latimer dealt to Red Deer

Carson Latimer is once again on the move.

Latimer was dealt from the Wenatchee Wild to the Red Deer Rebels on Thursday afternoon in exchange for a 2024 5th round pick and a conditional 2025 3rd round selection.

Latimer donned the Raider sweater for 75 games in parts of two seasons posting 22 goals and 38 assists after being acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings as part of the Kaiden Guhle trade in December 2021.

Prince Albert traded Latimer to the Winnipeg ICE (now known as the Wenatchee Wild) on December 31, 2022 in exchange for forward Aiden Oiring and a pair of third round picks.

Latimer and the Rebels will make their first appearance of the season at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday, Dec. 9.

