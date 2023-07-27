Crop Report For the Period July 11 to 17

Ministry of Agriculture

Another warm week has helped crops maintain the rapid rate of development seen throughout the year. The warm weather has also helped many producers progress through their haying operations and 71 per cent of the province’s first cut of hay has been baled or silaged. Provincially, producers are estimating hay yield at 1.08 tons/acre. This is comparable with the five-year average of 1.06 tons/acre and just behind the 10-year average of 1.17 tons/acre.

Pockets of moisture moved through the province this past week. The most rain received this week was reported near Old Wives, with 33 mm being reported. Trace amounts of moisture were reported across much of the province, while some areas received no rain. The warm weather caused another decrease in topsoil moisture this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is 15 per cent adequate, 57 per cent short and 28 per cent very short. Hay and pastureland topsoil moisture is 12 per cent adequate, 50 per cent short and 38 per cent very short. The drought conditions in the southwest and west-central regions were not abated by the trace amounts of moisture or localized thundershowers.

Sixty-one per cent of fall cereals are at normal stages of development for this time of year, while 35 per cent are ahead. Fifty-five per cent of spring cereals are at normal stages of development, while 37 per cent are ahead of normal stages of development. Oilseeds are 58 per cent are at normal stages while 33 per cent are ahead of normal stages. Pulses have advanced slightly this week and are now 35 per cent ahead of normal stages of development for this time of year, while 61 per cent are at normal stages of development.

Haying has progressed quickly this week, with only 13 per cent of the first cut of hay still standing, 16 per cent is cut and 71 per cent is baled or silaged. Hay quality ranges from fair to excellent, with the majority of hay rated as good quality.

Producers are estimating hay yields are comparable with the five-year average and are also estimating silage yield at 3.13 tons/acre. Few producers are expecting a second cut of hay this year and some are expressing concerns of feed shortages this winter. If producers are concerned about water quality for their livestock, they are encouraged to bring water samples into their regional office for testing.

Crop damage this past week is mostly due to dry conditions and grasshoppers and there are also a few reports of disease. Producers are encouraged to look at their economic thresholds while scouting for grasshoppers.

Northeast Saskatchewan

Crops are progressing quickly in the northeast with the warm and dry weather. Producers are hoping for rain soon to help maintain soil moisture reserves.

Little precipitation was received in the region this week. The Arborfield area received the most at five mm. Other areas in the region reported only trace amounts or none at all. Soil moisture saw a slight decrease this past week. Seventeen per cent of cropland has adequate topsoil moisture, 74 per cent is short and nine per cent is very short. Hay and pasture land is similar, where 10 per cent has adequate topsoil moisture, 72 per cent is short and 18 per cent is very short.

Crops are progressing quickly in the northeast region. Fall cereals are now 94 per cent ahead of normal stages of development for this week. Oilseeds are the least advanced in stages of development, with 53 per cent being at normal stages.

Producers are progressing through haying. Only 10 per cent of the first cut of hay is still standing, while 12 per cent is cut and 78 per cent has been baled or silaged. The hay from the first cut is reported as being good quality. Some producers in the region are hoping to achieve a second cut. Hay yield estimates range from 0.5 (wild) to 1.9 (alfalfa) tons per acre. Silage yield for the region is estimated at 2.0 tons per acre.

Crop damage this week is mainly due to dry conditions. Producers are busy finishing haying and are preparing for harvest.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Producers in the northwest are hoping for more rain to move through the region to help as the crops develop. Areas that did receive rain this week are grateful for the moisture.

Scattered showers moved through the region this week. The Glaslyn area reported the most rain in the region, with 26 mm being received. A large decrease in soil moisture accompanied the heat this past week. For cropland, 31 per cent has adequate soil moisture, 57 per cent is short and 13 per cent is very short. Twenty-seven per cent of hay and pasture land acres have adequate topsoil moisture, 56 per cent are short and 18 per cent are very short.

Crops in the northwest are mainly in normal stages of development for this time of year. Spring cereals are the most advanced, with 41 per cent of the crop ahead of normal for this time of year. Oilseeds are the most behind, with three per cent behind normal for this time of year.

Producers in the northwest are making progress with haying. Twenty-seven per cent of the first cut of hay is still standing, 20 per cent is cut and 53 per cent has been baled or silaged. The hay is rated as being good quality. Producers are not anticipating a second cut this year. Hay yield estimates range from 0.8 (other tame hay or wild) to 1.6 (greenfeed) tons per acre. Silage yield estimates for the region are 4.0 tons per acre.

Crop damage this week is due to lack of moisture. Producers are busy haying and preparing for harvest.

Dry conditions can be stressful for producers and they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. For producers dealing with dry conditions, additional resources are available through the ministry website or by contacting their regional office.