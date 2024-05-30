Reminiscing at the Rosthern Senior’s Centre

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

With music being such a beneficial component to one’s overall health, the monthly entertainment evenings at the Rosthern Seniors’ Centre could possibly be considered a method of preventative therapy.

The band “Wine Not” comprised of individuals from Prince Albert and St. Louis, performed on the evening of May 15, offering up a plenitude of songs from the 1960s and ’70s. Mary and Elise are friends living in St. Louis and they happened to meet Don while playing Pickle Ball in Prince Albert. Meeting new friends leads to sharing information about interests and pastimes and it was not long before a group of new friends and music enthusiasts was formed including Elise on keyboard and vocals, Mary on guitar and vocals, Don on guitar and controlling the electronic percussion, Ted on guitar and lead vocals, and Darcy on bass.

The songs Wine Not performed had toes tapping to a different beat than some of the other entertainers who have taken the stage at the Seniors’ Centre, but the enthusiasm and appreciation for the performance was just as sincere. Performing tunes by the Everly Brothers, the Eagles, Ricky Nelson, Three Dog Night, The Drifters, and Pure Prairie League to name but a few, the applause reflected the appreciation of the over forty people in attendance.

According to a 2014 article titled, Neural Nostalgia: Why do we love the music we heard as teenagers? “between the ages of 12 and 22, our brains undergo rapid neurological development—and the music we love during that decade seems to get wired into our lobes for good. The period between 12 and 22, in other words, is the time when you become you.” The memories that contribute to this process, contribute to the development of one’s self-image, becoming a part of the self-image. Therefore, the nostalgia that accompanies hearing favourite songs is not just a fleeting recollection of earlier times, but a neurological wormhole that gives a glimpse into the years when our brains leapt with joy at the music that has come to define us. Those years may have passed, but each time we hear the songs we loved, the joy they once brought surges anew. (https://slate.com/technology/2014/08/musical-nostalgia-the-psychology-and-neuroscience-for-song-preference-and-the-reminiscence-bump.html)

The popular music of those decades did not have the same strict genres that started during the 1980s. Radio, which provided the most access to the newest and latest music for young people, let them experience and participate in the musical revolution that was occurring at the that time in history. The specialized radio stations of today, whether they be AM, FM, or satellite radio, while they provide a wide array of music in their focus area, as Keith Phillips said in an article for avclub.com in 2012, “they lose something that’s appealing about the oldies format, namely the way it lumps together a diverse array of music that climbed the charts from the age of Elvis through the era of Watergate.” Perhaps that is the part of the key to the longevity of music of that era, everybody with a transistor radio heard the hits whether they were Motown, R & B, or rock.

Brain images have shown that when hearing a favourite song, the brain’s pleasure centre, primarily that part of the brain behind the eyeballs, is stimulated and a rush of feel-good neurochemicals are released. So much of the brain is engaged when humans encounter music that it is no wonder that music has the ability to reach even behind the curtain of Alzheimer’s disease where musical memory remains largely preserved. (https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/music-and-alzheimers) Listening to a song that triggers personal memories, activates the prefrontal cortex, the area of the brain which maintains information relevant to one’s personal life and relationships.

Whatever reason one has for taking advantage of opportunities to enjoy good music, the organizers at the Rosthern Senior Centre bring in great local talent that people of all ages can enjoy. Granted there is not likely to be any rap tunes nor the latest releases by Taylor Swift or Beyonce, but it is good music all the same.