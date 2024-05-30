Melfort RCMP make two arrests following investigation into armed individual on James Smith Cree Nation

The Melfort RCMP have made two arrests and reported no injuries after being called to James Smith Cree Nation following reports of a man with a gun.

Philip Head, 28, of Kinistino and Reno Sanderson, 26, of James Smith Cree Nation both face multiple charges in connection with the case. Head will appear in Melfort Provincial Court on June 3, while Sanderson will appear on June 17.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 following reports of an armed individual. An officer was already in the community and responded to find the man described in the initial report.

The man became combative and fled on foot when the officer approached him. The officer used a conducted energy weapon and arrested him.

Officer found a firearm and seized it at a nearby residence. A second man was arrested at a separate residence shortly after.