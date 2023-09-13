Prince Albert police respond to 2nd shooting in the past week

The Prince Albert Police Service has responded to two shootings in the past week.

The most recent call occurred at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday at the 1000 block of River Street West.

Officers found a victim with non-life threatening injuries, who was transported to hospital.

Investigators have determined that two people visited the home. An altercation broke out between one of the visitors, who’s been identified as the suspect, and the victim.

The victim and the suspect know each other, according to police.

The suspect discharged a small caliber firearm, and then the two men fled on BMX bikes.

A similar incident occurred on Friday on the 400 block of 13th Street West, where two men forced a victim to hand over property and shot a small caliber firearm.

One of the men fled on foot and the other on a bike.

“While these incidents share similarities, it is important to note that they have not yet been confirmed related,” reads a news release.

“The Prince Albert Police Service is diligently investigating both cases to determine any potential connections, hold those responsible accountable, and remove dangerous weapons from the street.”

In the coming days, police will be in the areas of both incidents for the safety of residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.