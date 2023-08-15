Prince Albert police: No charges laid after armed mental health incident

Prince Albert police are releasing more information about a mental health incident that caused traffic restrictions on River Street last week.

At about 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 9, police responded to the 300 block of River Street West for a male experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers tried to have the person accompany them to see a medical practitioner. He refused and armed himself with an axe and knife, according to police.

For public safety, officers contained the home while they diffused the situation.

The Crisis Negotiator Team took over negotiations while they waited on paramedics to attend as a precautionary measure. Critical Incident Command and SWAT were also activated.

After several hours, the male surrendered to police and was taken to hospital for assessment.

The incident resulted in no criminal charges.