Police arrest wanted man in Ahtahkakoop attempted murder

RCMP have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

On Sunday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at a home on the First Nation in related to an attempted murder investigation.

Two men were arrested without incident – one unrelated to the attempted murder.

Dominic Ahenakew, 31, was arrested on outstanding warrants on charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Lanny Joseph, 32, was also arrested on charges unrelated to the attempted murder incident. His charges include assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both accused were remanded and scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert on Tuesday.