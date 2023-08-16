Wendell Whitter to be recognized with football field name

The football field in Thomas Settee Park in Crescent Heights will soon have a new name to recognize a longtime volunteer.

At City Council’s Executive Committee meeting on Monday council unanimously agreed to name the field after Wendell Whitter. Community Services director Jody Boulet made the recommendation in a report presented at Monday’s meeting.

The Crescent Heights Football Field is located within Thomas Settee Park. It will b renamed the Wendell Whitter Field for a term of 10 years commencing Sept. 1 and ending August 31, 2032.

“This was something that did come to members of council a little over a year ago,” Boulet said. “However, we did have quite an extensive naming process within our various parks that were recognizing various veterans and other very notable individuals in our community. We felt it was necessary to see that process forward and to approval before then working within those park spaces for amenities and fields such as this location.

Boulet said the decision was a prominent way to recognize Whitter for his contributions.

“We felt it was very fitting that this was a location that they had brought forward as a request to further recognize Wendell,” Boulet said.

“We feel that this is another notable step in recognizing Wendell’s contributions not just to Prince Albert Minor Football but also to the sporting community by naming the field at Thomas Settee Park after Wendell,” he added.

The naming rights are under a 10 year term and will be revisited in 2032 with the Prince Albert Minor Football Association.

Ward 5 Coun. Dennis Ogrodnick moved the motion. The park is located within his constituency.

“I’m very proud that Prince Albert Minor Football does all of the training out of that particular area of Crescent Heights,” Ogrodnick told council. “This is so appropriate and so thank you to the Minor Football Association for bringing this forward.”

Ward 8 Coun. Darren Solomon also voiced his support for the move and noted he has experience with the River Riders.

“It’s a great program and in my experience with it, Wendall was instrumental in the success of it,” Solomon said. “I know he is still deeply missed.”

Representatives of Prince Albert Minor Football were in the gallery for the meeting.

The Crescent Heights Football Field is owned by the City and located exclusively on City property. The Parks Division staff provides the turf maintenance and the Prince Albert Minor Football Association assists with the general upkeep through their internal resources such as support by volunteers like Whitter.

The Football Field serves as the home for the Prince Albert Minor Football Association and River Riders Football Program.

In considering the Facility Naming Proposal, the Community Services Department reviewed a request and related profile in support of naming recognition for Wendell Whitter.

Whitter’s contribution helped Prince Albert Minor football win the 2018 Sport Organization of the Year award from the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame. He was personally inducted into the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

According to the Minor Football Association a formal naming ceremony is expected during their season.

Michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca