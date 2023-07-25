Prince Albert police identify homicide victim at ‘known encampment’

Prince Albert police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend as Ponch Tyson Thomas Bird.

Police responded to the 300 block of 18th Street East on Saturday at a “known encampment.”

The area has been cleared now that investigators have gathered evidence and conducted interviews from the crime scene.

However, police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy was scheduled to occur on Monday.

A family member said Bird was from Montreal Lake Cree Nation. He cared deeply for his family and others living on the streets, she described, and was always there for people who didn’t have other means of support.

Bird visited the Moose Lodge Wellness Centre almost daily, according to a Facebook post.

“(He was) always helping others navigate the streets. He would refer others to services he knew of or just be there to talk about life,” it reads.

Bird was 42 years old.

This was Prince Albert’s second homicide of the year.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.