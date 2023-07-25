RCMP ask public to report stolen vehicle sightings, suspect may be armed

RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

A black 2012 Cadillac Escalade SUV with the Saskatchewan license plate 190 MVF was reported stolen out of Prince Albert on Tuesday morning.

The suspect may be armed, according to police.

Melfort RCMP recommended a hold-and-secure in James Smith Cree Nation, which has since been lifted.

The RCMP is asking the public to report any sightings of the vehicle by calling 911 or your local police station. If you do see the stolen SUV, do not approach it.

Police will notify the public if they identify a safety risk.