LDAS looking to “share the warmth” with pancake breakfast and winter clothing drive

Prince Albert students of the Learning Disabilities Association of Saskatchewan (LDAS) are helping to “share the warmth” with community members in need this holiday season with a pancake breakfast and winter clothing drive at the LDAS office at 1106 Central Ave. from 9:30 am to 11 am on Dec. 1.

GED students and LDAS team members will serve pancakes and sausages cooked by the SaskPolytech Professional Cooking program and coffee from the Northern Lights Casino to everyone that stops by on Thursday morning; individuals in need will also receive warm winter gear, including jackets, toques, mittens and blankets.

“I think it’s an all around a good thing,” said current co-acting LDAS Executive Director, Melody Lynch. “We want as many people [as possible] to come out and fill their bellies and make sure they have warm clothing for winter.”

Any leftover winter gear will be donated to various shelters around the city and sealed food items will be given to the Prince Albert Food Bank, according to Lynch.

Thursday’s event is supported by a $1,000 “Share the Warmth” grant from SaskEnergy, and LDAS Regional Director Rona Pelletier said they could not have done it without their help.

“The students wrote a grant in October and received the acceptance around Nov. 10. This gave us enough time to plan the event,” wrote Pelletier in an email to the Herald. “We are very excited!”

One student also raised close to $350 from a Hide the Joker event and by selling homemade cookies and loafs at the Spruce Home craft sale to help sponsor the free breakfast and clothing drive, said Pelletier.

The initiative was led up by two LDAS GED students, Janine Lepine and Mary Ermine. Lepine and Ermine brainstormed the idea and approached LDAS staff and fellow students, who immediately mobilized to support it. Both students were inspired by their past experiences with addiction and homelessness to support the ones that need it most as we enter the holiday season and colder weather.

“Now sober and furthering their education and goals, they’re passionate about giving back to those who need a hand up in our community,” said a media release from LDAS.

Lynch said they are anticipating close to 200 community members coming through in the morning to share a warm meal with the LDAS team. There will also be a craft and baking sale, and a Hide the Joker game to raise funds to support LDAS’s mission to promote the education, employment, wellness and human rights of those with learning disabilities and ADHD.