Correctional Service of Canada investigating death of Sask. Penitentiary inmate

On Nov. 28, an inmate from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in custody according to the Prairie Region of the Correctional Services of Canada.

At the time of his death, Brandon Lupkoski had been serving a three-year, eight month and 19-day sentence since Feb. 25, 2022, for breaking and entering with intent to commit, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances,” read a media release on Wednesday. “CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”