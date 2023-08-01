Prince Albert Exhibition Summer Fair returns for 138th year

After a successful return from a three-year absence in 2022, the Prince Albert Exhibition is back for another year.

The 138th Prince Albert Exhibition runs August 2-6 at the Exhibition Grounds. Exhibition GM Debra Despins said they’re anticipating be a great week at the annual fair.

“Tuesday being what we’re going to call the warm up day,” Despins said. “Folks can get in for $5 for the day and we will have entertainment in our Main Hall. We’re going to have the chucks and chariot races going. We’re having ag and horse displays and the Seniors Drop in Centre and just a still a bunch of things for everybody to see and look around on the grounds.”

Despins said they were pleased with how the 2022 event turned out. Now, they’re eager to build on that for a second consecutive year.

“We were very happy, taking into consideration we did have a couple of days of rain, which dampened, of course, the chucks and chariot races,” Despins said of the 2022 Exhibition. “But, at the end of an end of it all, we were very happy with the participation.”

The fair kicks off with the parade at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Parade entries will have the opportunity to win Best Community Spirit Prizes, with first prize set at $1,000 second at $500, and third at $250, all sponsored by the Prince Albert Exhibition

The West Coast Amusements midway rides will be open from Wednesday to Saturday. There will also be two “Saddle UP” bars located by the Grandstand and in the Main Hall and permanent food booths and food truck trailers.

“I know that our food court with our food trucks and the permanent booths are all set up, ready to go for people,” Despins said. “It’s always, always fun tasting the food that that folks are selling.”

As well, there is the PAEX Tradeshow located in the Armoury.

If you are looking for that lively entertainment head on over to the Grandstand and enjoy the Chuckwagon and Chariot races Tuesday to Friday at 3 p.m. The Demolition Derby also returns by popular demand on Saturday at 5 p.m. Despins said the event brought in huge crowds last year, so organizers were happy to have it back in 2023.

The 4H Light Horse show starts Wednesday and Thursday and the Open Light Horse Show is Friday and Saturday. The PAEX Drill Team will have two shows on Friday, the Heavy Horse Pull and Beef Cattle show also run on Friday and Saturday.

The main hall will feature several local entertainers starting at 3:00 p.m. daily and the Ag and Horticulture show will begin Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Wine Not Band performs at 3 p.m. with Rick Martin at 7 p.m. and Stephanie Rose at 9 p.m.

“We’ve got bands like the Win Not Band, Ricky Martin. Stephanie Rose is coming and we have, of course, Freddy and Sheila Pelletier,” Despins said.

On Wednesday is Hillbilly Ho Down from 3 to 6 and Elmer Lammedee’s tribute to Stompin’ Tom from 7 to 8:30 with Twisted Sister Music Bingo concluding the day.

On Thursday, it is Larry Krause and his Legendary Canadian Show from 3 to 6, a Prince Albert Country Music Association Show from 7 to 9, and the Rez Boys from 9 to 11. Friday opens with Freddie and Shelia Pelletier, Hoop Dancer Lawrence Roy at 5 and 6, Creeland Dancers at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Phil and Dallas Boyer at 7 and 9 p.m.

Saturday features Roy at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Joshua Stumpf and the Boys Downtown at 3:30 p.m., Dean Bernier and Sylvia Shira at 6:30 p.m. and Elvis by Jamie Gass to close out the weekend.

“The Prince Albert Country Music Association will be coming, Dean Bernier and Sylvia Shira, we’ve got hoop dancer Lawrence Roy and Joshua Stumpf and the Boys Downtown and we have Creeland Dancers coming, and we even have Elvis as a final act, Jamie Gass is coming from Regina,” Despins said.

The Meadowcroft Pony and Barnyard Animals will run from noon until 8 p.m. daily in the Grass Ring and Archie Anderson Building.

“Some of the other interesting things that we do have all week are things like the Meadowcroft Pony Rides, the barnyard animals, you know, all things that are or fun things to attend at the summer fair,” she said.

She added that the fireworks will be on Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

“People can tune into 90.9 FM on their radio station if they’re watching from their cars,” Despins said.

“The Senior House in the log cabin is going to be up and running. Bill Norman and his team are there to treat up the seniors, stop in and enjoy that.

You can pick up a 2023 PAEX Summer Fair schedule from the July 27 edition of the Herald. Check out the Summer Fair details at www.paexhibition.com or follow the PAEX on Facebook and Twitter.

