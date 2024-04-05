Prince Albert Chamber officially in new downtown office

New location allows for more training opportunities and partnerships says Chamber CEO

The Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce is now in a new office in downtown Prince Albert.

The Chamber moved into the office on March 22 in the former Red Cross building on 11th Street. Chamber CEO Patty Hughes said the idea came from the City wanting to expand tourism and use their former office.

They did some strategic planning and chose the former Red Cross building, which Hughes said was perfect for creating a business incubation centre. They also brought in partner Community Futures who share the top floor.

“We looked at the opportunity to move and what would be best for the organization as well as for the business community,” Hughes said.

“Now we purchased the building and went through all of that process here. Feb. 1, we got possession of the building and then it’s been crazy past month with renovations and bringing it up to make it work for our organization (and) for creating a facility that would really support the business community.”

Hughes said having the new Chamber office downtown was beneficial because of the proximity to City Hall and downtown business members.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald. The exterior of the new Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce Office.

She said the renovations really modernized the building.

“We went from three kind of small offices to now having a total of 6,500 square feet over two levels,” she explained. “It’s provided an opportunity to bring in long term tenants such as Community Futures.”

Hughes said that Community Futures offers support and mentorship for the business community while the Chamber provides advocacy and benefits from the same building.

“It’s a really good partnership between the two,” she explained.

“For us to facilitate additional training opportunities for members of our business community, we now have the space to do that within our own facility,” she added.

They will also have long and short term rentals available in the space.

“We have some additional office space. There are many people who are consultants or sometimes they’re travelling and they just need an office for a day or two,” she explained.

They will be able to offer short-term rentals of spaces that provide Wi-Fi, desks and audio video capabilities in the space.

An official Grand Opening for the new office is expected to be held in late May.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca