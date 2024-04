The Prince Albert Police Service is still continuing the investigation into the disappearance of Happy Charles.

Charles, who was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing on April 3, 2017 in Prince Albert.

PAPS is asking anyone with information on Happy’s disppearance to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

