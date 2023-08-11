Prince Albert business a semi-finalist for Pow Wow Pitch

A Prince Albert entrepreneur has reached the semi-finals in one of North America’s top Indigenous entrepreneur competitions.

John Halkett, owner of Natively Vibing a clothing company that he wants to use to build up opportunities for youth, said he entered Pow Wow Pitch to build awareness.

“I am just trying to find ways to get my name out there and network and to build,” he said. “There is still this anxiety and you are your own worst enemy. It’s just getting my name out there and trying to build something and it’s been really awesome because there is so much support. It really feels great that the city has my back.”

Halkett will compete against 120 other Indigenous business leaders for a spot in the finals and a chance to win $25,000 to grow his business.

The business is relatively new but his goals are more than just being a clothing brand.

“It’s a clothing brand I started about three months ago, my initiative is with my profits I am going to host events, get stuff going in the community,” Halkett said.

“I’m just trying to give back to the community,” he added. “I want everyone to feel as great as me. Another piece of that is living a balanced lifestyle, that’s why I picked the medicine wheel as my logo.”

Pow Wow Pitch gives young Indigenous entrepreneurs the chance to meet with mentors and hone their business goals.

Halkett is currently running a promotion to give away three super passes to the Saskatoon Exhibition at the end of the day on Friday. He said sales have been good, which allowed him to make the donations.

Halkett wants to provide more opportunities for youth in Prince Albert.

“I have worked in group homes and worked with our youth since I was 19,” he explained. “I’m 26 now and there’s nothing for our youth around here, so something has got to be done. I will hopefully be doing a monthly (giveaway). Right now I am kind of just sporadic.”

Halkett said 10 per cent of all profits are going toward helping youth.

“I feel like I am trying to help everyone else’s feelings,” he said. “I quit drinking, I quit smoking, I feel great I want everyone else to feel great too.”

He said that he hopes to serve as an inspiration to youth too, and hopes to become a public speaker.

Halkett is one of 11 Saskatchewan entrepreneurs who will make their pitches in the upcoming semi-finals bracket.

More than 2,000 Indigenous entrepreneurs competed for one of 120 spots in the semi-finals, which run from Sept. 5 to 17. Four finalists have already been chosen. The finals are scheduled for Oct. 19.

Visit www.powwowpitch.org for more information on watching the pitch stream live online.